Sataoa Laumea Still 'Getting Used to Game,' Will Remain in Seahawks' Starting Lineup
The Seattle Seahawks have had something of a revolving door at right guard this season. Three players have taken snaps at that spot during the 2024 season. Anthony Bradford emerged from camp as the starter. The second-year LSU product had his share of struggles but staved off competition by rookie Christian Haynes, who wasn't able to usurp him in the lineup.
Unfortunately, Bradford went down with an ankle injury and is currently on injured reserve, putting his status for the rest of the season in question. This development has left offensive line coach Scott Huff and company with few options. Haynes initially got the look, but looked underwhelmed at times. He earned a 57.4 PFF grade for his efforts against the Cardinals two weeks ago after Bradford went down in the first quarter, failing to impress enough to warrant his first career start.
Instead, Mike Macdonald and the coaching staff made the call to give sixth-round rookie Sataoa Laumea a look at right guard against the New York Jets. Understandably, there were some growing pains. Laumea went from getting drafted late out of Utah, to only playing in the preseason (70 total snaps), and then sitting for the entire regular season until Week 13.
Pro Football Focus was not exactly kind to Laumea in his first ever official NFL action, giving him a 29.3 overall grade. That was the third-worst grade given to any offensive lineman during Week 13. However, he showed signs of being able to handle his own.
At times, Laumea got blown back off the line or caught in-between blocks, resulting in a whiff. Coach Macdonald didn't seem overly concerned, however, given his inexperience, and he helped open up the lane for Zach Charbonnet to score his game-winning eight-yard touchdown at MetLife Stadium last week.
Per Macdonald, Laumea will get another start this weekend in Arizona for another audition to show what he can do with Haynes serving as his backup.
There were a couple of mentals (mistakes) to start out the game, but you're- Mike Macdonald, Seahawks head coach
talking about a rookie playing in his first meaningful NFL action. We felt him out there, I
thought he did a great job getting used to the game. Excited about him. But, that's the plan right now. Let's stick with with Taoa (Sataoa Laumea).
It appears the Seahawks' coaching staff wants to give Laumea a longer runway to make his case to be the starter. The San Bernardino, CA native was a solid anchor for the Utah Utes' offensive line for parts of four seasons. After starting at right guard his first two seasons, he played right tackle in his final two seasons at Utah, earning All-Pac 12 honors in all four seasons. He didn't allow a single sack in 800 snaps in 2023.
Perhaps with more NFL in-game experience, Laumea will develop into the anchor along the interior that Seattle so badly needs in the interior of its offensive line. If last week serves as any indication, there at least appears to be some potential upside, something that neither Bradford nor Haynes consistently demonstrated with their opportunities earlier this season.
