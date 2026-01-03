Sam Darnold has more on the line than any other NFL player in Week 18

Since the second half of the Seattle Seahawks' win over the Arizona Cardinals in Week 10, things have not been going great for Sam Darnold. From that point until now he's thrown as many interceptions as touchdowns and heads into the final week of the NFL's regular season schedule leading the league in turnovers.

That being said, Darnold does have a unique opportunity that no other player around the league can match in Week 18.

For one thing, Darnold has a chance to lead the Seahawks to their first NFC West title since the 2020 season - as well as locking up the NFC's No. 1 seed with a win over the Santa Clara 49ers.

That's just the beginning of what Darnold can accomplish, though. It will take a really good game, but he also has the chance to earn up to $2 million in contract incentives. Here's how it breaks down.

Sam Darnold Week 18 incentives

- 150+ passing yards: $500,000

- 3 passing touchdowns: $500,000

- Finish season at 67.5%+ completion rate: $500,000

- Finish season at 100.0+ passer rating: $500,000

Hitting all these may seem like a very tall order, especially considering the numbers that Darnold put up in Week 1 against the Niners. He finished with a line of 16/23 (69.6%), 150 yards, zero passing touchdowns and an 87.2 passer rating.

However, this 49ers defense is nothing like the juggernaut Darnold had to face in September. Since that matchup they have lost their two best defenders to season-ending injuries (Fred Warner and Nick Bosa).

San Francisco's normally stout defense ranks 25th in passing yards allowed and 27th in touchdown passes allowed going into Week 18. They also have only six interceptions (tied for 31st) and the fewest sacks in the NFL this season.

Those numbers are also not out of the question for Darnold's production in 2025. So far this year he's had three games of three or more touchdown passes, and has posted 150 or more passing yards in 14 of his 16 starts, and a passer rating of 111 or more in eight of them.

