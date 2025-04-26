Seahawks 2nd-round pick Elijah Arroyo 'can run every route' from TE position
The Seattle Seahawks are remaking their tight end room. Noah Fant is entering the final year of his current deal, Brady Russell moved to fullback and the team made former Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo the franchise's highest-drafted player at the position since 2008.
It's also the second straight season Seattle used a fourth-round pick or higher on a tight end after selecting AJ Barner 121st overall last year. Barner quickly emerged as a difference maker in 2024, putting together a resume of a quality blocker while totaling 30 catches for 245 yards and four touchdowns in his rookie season.
Arroyo is a different type of player than Barner. He's essentially a receiver listed as a tight end, while boasting a 6-foot-5, 250-pound frame.
"I'm an elite competitor," Arroyo said after being selected by Seattle, per ESPN's Brady Henderson. "You look on film, you know exactly what you're going to get with me. That's tremendous effort every day out of me ... In the pass game, I can stretch the field. I'm basically like a receiver out there. I can run every route in the route tree. I understand how to get open. I understand zones. I feel like I'm a great overall tight end."
Arroyo was ESPN's third-ranked tight end, but he was the fifth picked in this year's draft behind Michigan's Colston Loveland (Chicago Bears), Penn State's Tyler Warren (Indianapolis Colts), LSU's Mason Taylor (New York Jets) and Oregon's Terrance Ferguson (Los Angeles Rams).
He was also ranked as the 36th overall prospect by ESPN, and Seattle got him at 50. For Klint Kubiak's offense, which emphasizes tight ends both as blockers and vertical threats, Arroyo is a perfect fit for 2025 and beyond.
"I did a decent amount [of blocking]," Arroyo added, per Henderson. "I really improved these past couple [of] years and there's still a lot more room for improvement as far as just my in-line blocking and just learning how to help the offense in any way I can."
The injuries are a concern, as Arroyo missed most of the 2022 and 2023 seasons due to a knee injury. But his 2024 production and volume (35 catches, 590 receiving yards, 7 touchdowns) should provide some confidence that he can stay healthy in the NFL.
Arroyo played 650 total snaps last season, according to Pro Football Focus, with 257 of those coming in the slot. That versatility is rare for an NFL tight end. He still took the majority of his snaps (320) as an inline tight end. Arroyo's role in Seattle's offense will be one of the most intriguing to watch in training camp.
