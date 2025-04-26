Elijah Arroyo highlights: Top plays for Seattle Seahawks' electric new tight end
The Seattle Seahawks are having themselves a strong start to the 2025 NFL Draft. They went with a gritty offensive lineman in the first round by selecting Grey Zabel, then drafted an unbelievably athletic safety in Nick Emmanwori in the second round that continues to build the next generation of the Legion of Boom.
Their third selection adds talent to the offensive side of the ball in tight end Elijah Arroyo, giving new quarterback Sam Darnold a friendly weapon that can stretch the seam and make big plays down the field. As long as he can stay healthy, Arroyo has the upside to be a longtime contributor and stalwart of the Seahawks offense.
Over his sophomore and junior seasons, Arroyo played only 11 combined games because of an ACL tear. But, when he's been on the field, he's been an explosive weapon. This last season, he was on the receiving end of plenty of big throws from the first overall pick, Cameron Ward.
2024 was his big breakout season, catching 35 balls for 590 yards and 7 touchdowns, and carried his momentum into the Senior Bowl, where he put on a great performance. He runs routes like someone much smaller, and with a lack of production from the tight end position in recent years up in Seattle, Arroyo could absolutely emerge into the top tight end option for the Seahawks as soon as his rookie season.
