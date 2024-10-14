Seahawks Designate Jerrick Reed to Return to Practice From PUP List
Closing in on his return from a lengthy recovery from reconstructive knee surgery, the Seattle Seahawks will welcome second-year safety Jerrick Reed II back to the practice field as they begin preparations for a road trip to face the Atlanta Falcons.
Drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of New Mexico, Reed earned a spot on Seattle's initial 53-man roster and made an immediate impact on special teams, finishing second on the team with nine tackles on kick and punt coverage. He also saw limited action on defense, recording two additional tackles on 29 snaps at both safety spots in nickel and dime looks.
Unfortunately, Reed's promising rookie season came to a crashing halt when he tore his ACL while covering a kickoff during a Week 11 road loss to the Rams. Due to his injury happening late in the season, he opened training camp on the PUP list and has missed the first six games as his rehab continued into the regular season.
Making enough progress for clearance to return to practice, the Seahawks will now open Reed's 21-day window, giving them up to three weeks to activate him to the 53-man roster. If he isn't activated by the end of the window, he will revert back to season-ending PUP list.
Two weeks ago, defensive tackle Cameron Young returned to practice off the PUP list after missing extended time with his own knee injury. Seattle activated him on Thursday before hosting San Francisco and he made his season debut, so the team may be looking at a similar timeline for Reed as long as he doesn't have any setbacks on the practice field.
In an addition move, the Seahawks re-signed veteran guard/tackle McClendon Curtis to the practice squad, filling an opening created when cornerback Artie Burns was signed to the active roster on Thursday. He was released to help facilitate that move as well as Young's activation from the PUP list.