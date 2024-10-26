Seahawks Activate Jerrick Reed II, Elevate Pair of CBs to Face Bills
After not being listed on Friday's final injury report, the Seattle Seahawks have activated second-year safety Jerrick Reed II from the PUP list and added him to the 53-man roster leading up to a Week 8 home contest versus the Buffalo Bills.
Reed, a 2023 sixth-round pick out of New Mexico, suffered a torn ACL covering a kickoff last November against the Rams at SoFi Stadium and underwent surgery to repair the injury shortly after. Despite making good progress in his recovery during the offseason program, he opened training camp on the PUP list and missed the first six games before being designated to return to practice earlier this month.
Prior to landing on injured reserve last November, Reed emerged as one of the Seahawks top special teams players as a rookie, finishing second on the team with nine tackles on kick and punt coverage. Though he mostly played special teams, Reed also saw 29 snaps on defense at both safety spots as a situational reserve in nickel and dime sets.
With starter Rayshawn Jenkins on injured reserve, Seattle started Coby Bryant last week in Atlanta alongside Julian Love with veteran K'Von Wallace subbing in for a handful of snaps in three-safety looks. Coming off the PUP list, Reed may not be incorporated in the defensive rotation just yet, but he should immediately step back in as one of the team's best all-around special teams contributors as he braces for his 2024 debut.
While Reed will return to action for the first time in nearly a calendar year, the Seahawks chose not to activate veteran tackle George Fant to the 53-man roster after returning to practice this week. With him sidelined for at least one more week, Abraham Lucas still not ready to activate, and Stone Forsythe landing on injured reserve on Tuesday, rookie Mike Jerrell will receive his second straight start at right tackle against the Bills.
In additional roster news, Seattle elevated cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Faion Hicks from the practice squad for the second straight week. The team listed Tre Brown and rookie Nehemiah Pritchett as questionable on the final injury report on Friday and the decision to promote both Jobe and Hicks suggests at least one of those players will not be available on Sunday.
If Brown and/or Pritchett cannot suit up against the Bills, Jobe could be in line for extensive snaps as a boundary cornerback on defense. Last week, he enjoyed a stellar Seahawks debut by allowing only three receptions on seven targets and producing a pair of pass breakups against the Falcons. Hicks will be available as insurance in the nickel role behind Devon Witherspoon.
