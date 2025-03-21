Seahawks add former standout WSU wideout, re-sign depth LB
The Seattle Seahawks are putting the finishing touches on their pre-draft roster, completing a pair of signings on Friday to add depth to both sides of the ball, the team announced.
Former WSU standout wide receiver River Cracraft is returning to his college state after three seasons in Miami. The Seahawks also re-signed linebacker Josh Ross, whom they claimed off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens during the 2024 regular season.
Ross appeared in 10 games for the Seahawks last season, solely on special teams. He played 176 special teams snaps during that period and logged four tackles. Ross went undrafted out of Michigan in 2022 and hasn't taken regular-season snaps on defense.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald coached Ross for two seasons as the Ravens' defensive coordinator.
Cracraft was a quality wideout for the WSU Cougars from 2013-16, totaling 218 catches for 2,701 yards and 20 touchdowns in 41 career collegiate games. He went undrafted in 2017 before spending time with the Denver Broncos, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins.
While never surpassing more than 150 yards receiving in any single season of his eight-year career, Cracraft has served as a kick and punt returner with Denver (2018) and San Francisco (2020). He owns averages of 4.7 yards per punt return and 14.3 yards per kick return in his career.
Cracraft totaled 223 of his 374 career receiving yards over two seasons (2022-23) with the Dolphins. Macdonald and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak may have a specific role planned for the veteran wideout.
More realistically, Cracraft and Ross will be fringe roster players and may not be on the team following final roster cutdowns. However, at the very least, they have added competition for Seattle's units during the preseason.
The Seahawks needed more wide receivers especially, and Cracraft brings the appeal of the WSU connection. Even if he isn't on the roster in September, he will be a fan favorite during training camp.
