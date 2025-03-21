Seahawks’ unheralded addition at wide receiver should thrive in familiar system
In Mike Macdonald’s debut as an NFL head coach, the Seattle Seahawks went through a rollercoaster season on the way to a 10-7 record. The team opened 3-0 and closed with six wins in their final eight games, but a midseason 1-5 stretch proved to be playoff-fatal when it was all said and done.
Entering this offseason, there was obviously room for improvement. The offense will have a lot of new faces, both on the field, on the sidelines, and upstairs in the booth. Quarterback Geno Smith was traded, and Sam Darnold was signed. Wide receiver Tyler Lockett was released, and fellow wideout DK Metcalf was dealt to the Steelers. The newest offensive coordinator is Klint Kubiak, late of the Saints.
Speaking of New Orleans, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling spent the first half of 2024 with the Buffalo Bills, was released after six games, and finished the season in the Big Easy. In eight contests with the Saints and Kubiak, he totaled just 17 catches but for a whopping 385 yards and four touchdowns. Somehow, it wasn’t surprising that the seven-year pro wound up in Seattle.
“I think that was all Klint (Kubiak),” surmised Valdes-Scantling (via Ari Horton of Seahawks.com). “We were together in New Orleans and when he took the job here, I think it was a great fit. Obviously, they lost some really good receivers, so it kind of opened the door for me to come in and kind of step in.”
As for the opportunity to rejoin Kubiak and play in a system he obviously has some familiarity with, the answer is…obvious. “I’m very excited. I was only (In New Orleans) for eight games and put up some pretty big numbers in a short amount of time with two head coaches and through three quarterbacks. I’m grateful for this opportunity. I’m super excited with what Klint has done and what his offense looks like.”
The Seahawks also added veteran wideout Cooper Kupp. He’s had his share of injuries the past three seasons, but the Super Bowl LVI MVP with the Rams in 2021 showed late last season and in the playoffs that he still has a little left in the tank. As for Valdes-Scantling, he has his own share of postseason experience with Green Bay and Kansas City, and was a member of the Chiefs’ back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 2022 and ’23 (LVII and LVIII). It makes for a very fascinating combination.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks schedule visit with QB who stole the show at NFL Combine
NFL analyst critical of Seahawks for signing former third-round draft pick
Seattle Seahawks still confident right guard Christian Haynes can develop
2025 NFL draft: Seahawks predicted to make critical investment at WR