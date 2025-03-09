Seahawks bolster defensive front with veteran re-signing
One of the Seattle Seahawks' top veteran interior defensive linemen is staying home, signing a new contract with the team ahead of the free agency negotiation period beginning on March 10.
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed inked a new three-year, $25 million contract with Seattle ahead of his 10th NFL season, per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, receiving a larger deal than the one that brought him back to the Seahawks ahead of the 2023 season.
Reed, 32, spent five seasons with the franchise after being drafted by Seattle in the second round of the 2016 draft, then took a two-year detour in Green Bay and Kansas City, respectively, the next two seasons. He returned to the Seahawks on a two-year, $9 million deal that expired at the end of the 2024 campaign. Reed was set to become an unrestricted free agent.
Now, Reed is back with Mike Macdonald's defense, potentially to retire in Seattle at the end of his tenure. He totaled 45 tackles, 5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks and 15 quarterback hits last season while playing in all 17 regular season games.
The 6-3, 306-pound defensive lineman has played a valuable leadership role for the team since returning two seasons ago. He's one of just 52 players in franchise history to appear in 100 games for the team, ranking 43rd in team history (105 games played).
Reed may not have the flashy numbers of a top-end interior lineman, but his impact in the locker room is nearly as important as his role on the field. He also became a mentor for rookie first-round pick Byron Murphy II, who will enter his second season with the chance to build on that relationship.
It now appears the Seahawks' defensive line will retain most of its primary contributors from last season. Reed and Murphy join Pro Bowler Leonard Williams at the top of the depth chart, and Seattle could still bring veteran Johnathan Hankins back for 2025.
Seattle released Roy Robertson-Harris last week and also cut Dre'Mont Jones, who moved to outside linebacker last season. Macdonald and general manager John Schneider may also look to bring in free agent talent next week in the first wave of free agency.
