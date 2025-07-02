Seahawks make veteran CB signing official, waive athletic former third-round pick
Exactly one week after it was announced that cornerback Shaquill Griffin would be reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks, the team has made it official. Griffin is back with the team that drafted him on a one-year, $3 million deal worth a maximum value of $4 million.
To make room on the 90-man roster, the Seahawks waived safety-turned-cornerback JT Woods, who signed a reserve/future contract with Seattle in January. Even after the position change, Woods, a 2022 third-round pick out of Baylor, wasn't able to stick around until training camp. Griffin, however, provides more veteran experience that the Seahawks need.
At 6-foot-2, 193 pounds, Woods was a prototypical cornerback in today's NFL, providing length and athleticism. Griffin is a much different style of player, but has the benefit of experience. Woods has previously appeared in just 13 games in his career, all with the Los Angeles Chargers. Griffin has appeared in 106 and started 82, and he's not even 30 years old yet.
"These are great battles going into the offseason," Macdonald said of Seattle's cornerback depth during minicamp, per the team's press release. "We are going to look to always improve our team in any aspect. We're always going to be out there and try to be in everything and chasing edges on making us better. The guys that are with us right now kind of in that three, four, five spot is exciting."
With Woods being waived, the Seahawks now have 10 cornerbacks on their roster led by Riq Woolen, Devon Witherspoon, Josh Jobe and Griffin. That group includes undrafted free agents Isas Waxter and Zy Alexander.
Griffin won't have the benefit of getting acquainted with head coach Mike Macdonald's system early in the offseason, as organized team activities and mandatory minicamp concluded in early June. He will have to wait until training to find his role in the defensive secondary.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Insider predicts whether 2 Seahawks legends will make it another year
Seattle Seahawks linebacker room ranked in bottom 10 in NFL by PFF
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald shares excitement for Grey Zabel
Analyst says Seahawks could be aggressive sellers at trade deadline