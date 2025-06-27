Shaquill Griffin returning was no-brainer for Seahawks
Cornerback Shaquill Griffin is a member of the Seattle Seahawks once again. After four seasons away from the team, the former 2017 third-round pick and 2019 Pro Bowler signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the franchise that drafted him worth up to $4 million.
It was a signing that made perfect sense for the Seahawks after missing out on the Jaire Alexander sweepstakes, and allows them to not wait and see if a more proven cornerback like Jamel Dean becomes a cap casualty. The coaching staff that drafted Griffin is gone, but there is still front office familiarity in the building with the 29-year-old.
Griffin joins a top-heavy Seahawks cornerback group. Devon Witherspoon, Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe have a combined 85 starts, while the remaining seven players (outside of Griffin) have 10 starts between them. Griffin, by himself, has 82 career starts as by far the most experienced cornerback on the roster.
To be clear: That doesn't mean Griffin is guaranteed to even be in the conversation to start over Jobe and next to Witherspoon and Woolen. He might be in the competition for that third spot, but head coach Mike Macdonald hasn't confirmed that yet since the Seahawks are on summer break.
Griffin's signing is a good one, not because he's expected to still be a top-end cornerback, but because he adds cheap, experienced depth. If 2024 fifth-round pick Nehemiah Pritchett was the de facto fourth corner, the Seahawks' secondary could become vulnerable if they had any injuries at all. Griffin, even if he isn't in his prime anymore, should be a better option.
Additionally, although Griffin never became a plus starter after leaving Seattle (he was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars two years into his three-year, $44.5 million deal), he had a decent bounce-back season with the Minnesota Vikings last season. Griffin played in all 17 games, only starting three, but still totaled 41 tackles, six pass deflections and three interceptions. The interception total tied his career-high from 2020, Griffin's final season with the Seahawks.
The most likely scenario is Griffin having a rotational role behind Seattle's top three cornerbacks. But the insurance he provides depth-wise made his signing an easy decision, especially because the contract was team-friendly.
Over The Cap doesn't have the exact contract details listed yet, but the Seahawks had $30.66 million of cap space remaining, the 10th most in the NFL. Griffin could provide absolutely nothing to Seattle this season, and it would still be a signing that was worth taking a chance on.
