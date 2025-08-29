Seahawks considered trading for Micah Parsons before Packers blockbuster: Report
While the Seattle Seahawks do have a plethora of edge rushers (not to mention Mike Macdonald historically getting the best from the position regardless of who is playing), they do not have someone on the caliber of Micah Parsons, who just got traded to the Green Bay Packers.
The fit was obvious, even if the need wasn't overwhelming. Parsons would've made a phenomenal addition and likely propelled this 2025 Seahawks defense into incredible company. They didn't make the trade, ultimately, but a report indicates that they really did consider it.
Seahawks brass really did consider Micah Parsons trade
According to Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, the Seattle Seahawks very much had an internal discussion about trading for Micah Parsons, but they never gained enough traction to even make an official offer, let alone to match the two first-round pick plus a player offer the Packers made.
The Seahawks inner circle — coach Mike Macdonald, general manager John Schneider and their staffs — considered more than what and whom they would have had to trade to Dallas to acquire Parsons," Bell said.
The contract Parsons would need, which is why he was holding out and requested a trade from Dallas in the first place, was always going to be massive. It ended up being four years and $188 million, making Parsons the highest-paid non-QB ever.
That was a major balking point for the Seahawks, which echoes a sentiment expressed by GM John Schneider years ago. The Seahawks were never really going to trade for a player who would then immediately break the bank, and that was likely the only way to get Parsons.
Macdonald can't comment due to tampering, but he did confirm yesterday that he and Schneider are always looking at every move they can feasibly make, noting that they're "in on everything," so Parsons was definitely a discussion.
It was just never a discussion that quite amounted to anything, so it's not as if the edge rusher was nearly a Seahawk despite the presence of both DeMarcus Lawrence and Aden Durde, two players very familiar with the former Cowboy.
