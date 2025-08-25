Seattle Seahawks 2025 roster cuts tracker: Former Huskies linebacker falls first
By tomorrow afternoon at 1:00 p.m Pacific time, the Seattle Seahawks have to get their roster down from 90 players to 53 before the start of the regular season the Sunday after next. This can be a tough time of the year for coaching staffs, who not only have difficult personnel decisions to make, but also have to be sensitive about ending the lifelong dreams of many young athletes.
It took a while compared to the rest of the league, but the Seahawks have finally started the process of cutting down that offseason roster. According to a report by Aaron Wilson from KPRC2, Seattle is waiving former Washington Huskies linebacker Alphonzo Tuputala.
Tuputala put in a remarkable six seasons at Washington, but he didn't see much playing time until his fourth, when he had a breakout year for 71 tackles (7 for a loss) and three sacks. He continued to perform well through the 2024 season, including a National Championship appearance against Michigan. Tuputala went undrafted, though and was a late addition to the Seahawks' roster so there's no guarantee he'll land on the practice squad.
That leaves seven inside linebackers remaining, including projected starters Ernest Jones and Tyrice Knight. Patrick O'Connell's strong preseason performance may have clinched himself a spot and pushed Tuputala out.
Here's where we'll be tracking the rest of the Seahawks' roster cuts as they come in.
LB Alphonzo Tuputala
OT Luke Felix-Faulalo
