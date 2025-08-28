Seattle Seahawks 2026 mock draft sees yet another first-round lineman
For years, the Seattle Seahawks have needed to work on the offensive line. Finally, they really made a big move towards that by drafting Grey Zabel in the first round in 2025. He's been a fantastic addition throughout the preseason, and the whole offensive line looks good.
After that, it seems like the Seahawks might double down on the offensive line. At least, that's what CBS Sports analyst Mike Renner believes will happen in the 2026 NFL draft. They face a key decision then, and the insider trusts that they'll continue to prioritize the offensive line.
Seahawks go back to offensive line well in 2026 NFL mock draft
The Seattle Seahawks might not have a good offensive line this year, but they have at least attempted to make it stronger. And for what it's worth, the early returns look good on that front. Things might be legitimately better.
However, that success may not last for a while. They have a crucial decision with key tackle Abraham Lucas coming up, which is why Mike Renner believes the offensive line will be targeted once again in the draft next year. With the 14th pick, the Seahawks selected Utah tackle Caleb Lomu.
"With Abraham Lucas hitting free agency after this season, Seattle will have a decision on its hands with its oft-injured right tackle," Renner said. "It could see a strong tackle class and opt for one of the best pass-protectors in the group with Caleb Lomu."
In doing so, the Seahawks passed on a few interesting prospects:
- Kadyn Proctor
- Trevor Goosby
- Connor Lew
- CJ Allen
- Rueben Bain Jr.
- Caleb Banks
- Makai Lemon
As Renner mentioned, it is a very deep tackle class, so it might be worthwhile. Proctor, Goosby, Xavier Chaplin, Francis Mauigoa, Isaiah World, and Lomu were all on the board as first-round prospects when Seattle picked at 14.
That doesn't even include Spencer Fano, who is a top prospect but could fall if the draft board ends up in Seattle's favor. With so many options, it's hard to see the Seahawks not addressing the offensive line yet again in 2026.
