Seahawks Designate 2 Players to Return to Practice, Place Anthony Bradford on IR
The Seattle Seahawks made multiple roster moves and adjustments on Wednesday, including placing starting right guard Anthony Bradford on injured reserve and signing linebacker Patrick O'Connell from the practice squad to fill the vacancy, the team announced.
Outside linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and right tackle Stone Forsythe also were designated to return from IR, opening their 21-day practice window to be signed back to the 53-man roster.
Running back George Holani was restored to the practice squad from practice squad IR to fill O'Connell's spot. Holani had not been active since Sept. 24 due to an ankle injury.
Bradford must miss at least the next four games after sustaining an ankle injury in Seattle's 16-6 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday. He was seen on the sideline late in the game wearing a walking boot. The team will either turn to rookie third-round pick Christian Haynes at right guard — who finished Sunday's game — or rookie sixth-rounder Sataoa Laumea in the meantime.
Nwosu isn't expected to play in Week 13 versus the New York Jets, head coach Mike Macdonald said, but his return should be soon after he suffered a thigh injury in his season debut in Week 5. He's been out since then, having only played 20 defensive snaps so far this season.
Forsythe was placed on IR due to a hand injury on Oct. 23 after starting five games for Seattle earlier in the season. With George Fant also on IR, Seattle was down to its fourth-string right tackle until starter Abraham Lucas returned in Week 11. Lucas has now started and finished the last two games.
O'Connell, who went undrafted in 2023, has appeared in three games this season as a practice squad elevation, recording two tackles on special teams. He's played 30 total special teams snaps this season but is yet to appear on defense.
The Seahawks travel to face the Jets at 10 a.m. PT on Sunday, Dec. 1 at MetLife Stadium.
