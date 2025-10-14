Seahawks' early-season run game failures are 'cut and dry'
Overall, the Seattle Seahawks have a top-10 offense this season (exactly 10th, averaging 356.3 yards per game). But that productivity is being carried by Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and the passing game.
The Seahawks have the 24th-ranked run game (104.2 yards per game) and the fourth-ranked passing offense (252.2 yards per game) through six games. It gets even worse for the ground attack if you look at yards per carry, as the Seahawks come in at 27th (3.7).
Head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak entered the season pounding the table about running the football. They've been running it, but not effectively.
"You should be able to run wide zone against loaded boxes," Macdonald said on Monday, per the team's official website. "That's part of the reasons why it is the way it is. So that's something that we need to improve on in our run game. It's just pretty cut and dry, but we also need to stay committed to it."
Seattle's offensive line has protected Darnold in the passing game extremely well. Darnold has been sacked just seven times, the fourth-least of any passer with at least 100 attempts. But they can't consistently pave lanes for Kenneth Walker III and Zach Charbonnet.
Walker is getting most of his production via exceptional solo efforts after bouncing runs outside. He has 78 carries for 364 yards (4.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns this season. Charbonnet has picked up just 156 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries (2.6 yards per carry).
"I told the team today that it's just a function of details, reps and just getting better at what we're doing," Macdonald added. "Just like our punt return and kick return game, we're a block away here and a block away there, which sounds like an excuse. It's not going to be good enough in the end. We've got to get those things right, but in order to make it happen, you've got to attack the details and stay steadfast in it. The more reps we're going to get, the better we're going to get at it."
Kubiak is staying committed to it. Even with the struggles, the Seahawks are running the ball a league-high 49.71% so far this season. In 2024, under Ryan Grubb, they ranked 28th in designed run percentage (37.18%) and finished 28th in rush yards per game (95.7).
Whether it's been effective or not, that's making opponents respect the fact that Seattle is going to keep pounding the rock. That's helped open things up for the passing game.
"And then it does force teams to put people on the line of scrimmage," Macdonald said. "When they do that, it opens up passing lanes. That's how we've been operating, and we expect our run game to get better. Our pass game right now is operating at a high level, and we want to keep that rolling as best we can as well."
The best ground game of the season for the Seahawks came against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 4 when they totaled 155 rush yards. They had just 60 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Seattle will try and take a step forward in Week 7 against the Houston Texans.
