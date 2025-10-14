Advanced metrics suggest Seahawks are best team in NFL
Even after defeating a Jacksonville Jaguars team that entered Week 6 with a 4-1 record, the Seattle Seahawks still aren't getting their respect from some outlets. That's nothing new, as the franchise is frequently snubbed by national coverage.
There are many advanced metrics created by various outlets that try and gauge how good an NFL team actually is, aside from just conjecture and someone's opinion. Generally, opinions based in numbers are more believable.
One of those stats is Defense-Adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA), which was created Aaron Schatz, the Chief Analytics Officer for FTN Fantasy.
DVOA is a statistic that measures NFL offenses and defenses on a play-by-play basis, while adjusting to the quality of the opposing unit they are facing. It's essentially a very nitty-gritty system that applies an actual quality rating to the different phases of the game for each team.
The statistic also loves the 2025 Seahawks. Seattle is the best team in the NFL, according to Schatz.
"You see a crazy range this year for all the 4-2 teams in the NFL, showing how much difference there has been between the underlying DVOA stats and the actual wins and losses in 2025," Schatz wrote.
"New England and San Francisco have negative DVOA despite their 4-2 records. On the other hand, the Seahawks are the second-best 4-2 team ever measured by DVOA, trailing only the 2015 Arizona Cardinals. The Lions and Rams also appear on a list of the top 4-2 teams since 1978."
DVOA measures special teams, unlike EPA-based metrics (Expected Points Added). The Seahawks have the No. 1-ranked special teams unit in DVOA and the fourth-ranked offense and defense. That was enough to put the Seahawks first in the overall rankings by nearly 11%.
Is it a perfect statistic? Of course not. But it does add some perspective on how good the Seahawks have been, even in their losses. Seattle's two losses have been by a combined seven points, and it can be argued the Seahawks are just a few plays away from being 6-0.
There is still a lot of football left to play. The Seahawks must continue to keep their foot on the gas pedal if they want to live up to the expectations DVOA is setting for them.
