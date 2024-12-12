Seahawks Forced Cardinals to Adjust to Pass Rush in Week 14
The Seattle Seahawks’ pressure rate on Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray fell nearly 20 percent from the first matchup to the second, but that was more due to offensive adjustments than defensive failure.
In Week 12, Seattle pressured Murray on 22 of his 37 dropbacks (59.5 percent) and sacked him five times, per Pro Football Focus. This past week, Murray faced pressure on 17 of 42 dropbacks (40.5 percent) and was sacked just twice.
But those numbers don’t exist in a vacuum. Pivoting from the failed offensive approach that led to no touchdowns for Arizona in the first matchup, the Cardinals opted for more quick throws in Week 14.
That was a direct counter to Seattle’s potent pass rush that torched the Cardinals’ offensive line — a unit that entered the first game allowing pressure on less than 25 percent of Murray’s pass attempts.
Murray’s average time to throw against the Seahawks dropped from 3.19 seconds in Week 12 to 2.73 seconds in Week 14, per PFF. That was below his season average of 2.86 seconds.
Seattle’s pass rushers had fewer chances to affect Murray, but the back end of the defense still nabbed two interceptions as the dual-threat Arizona quarterback’s average depth of target dropped by nearly three yards per attempt.
Rookie first-round defensive tackle Byron Murphy II tied his season high of four pressures, followed by three each from edge rusher Derick Hall and defensive tackle Jarran Reed. Hall and Reed each logged a quarterback hit.
Safety Rayshawn Jenkins and nose tackle Johnathan Hankins registered the Seahawks’ two sacks.
Seattle’s pressure-to-sack percentage (P2S%) remains below average, but it still is affecting quarterbacks at an above-average rate. After Week 14, the Seahawks rank 23rd in P2S% at 13.17 percent. They’re simultaneously fifth in total pressures at 243.
After a two-game series that was as dominant as any defensive lineman in NFL history, Leonard Williams fell back to earth pass rush-wise but still tallied seven tackles and a tackle for loss.
Williams still leads Seattle with 40 total pressures, seven sacks and 10 quarterback hits this season. He’s been the Seahawks’ most productive rusher this season and is the primary reason they are tied for 15th in total sacks (32).
Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu didn’t have a stellar return, but he also played just 21 defensive snaps in his first game back from injury. That was third-least of any player who saw the field on defense for Seattle.
The Green Bay Packers, who Seattle hosts on Sunday night, have a puzzling offensive line. Quarterback Jordan Love has been pressured on 31.7 percent of his dropbacks this season, which is higher than the Cardinals, but Love has only been sacked 11 times.
For reference: Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been brought down 40 times this season, while Murray has been sacked 23 times.
Pressuring Love will be key to creating potential takeaways for the Seahawks' defense and putting the Packers behind the sticks. Seattle has been most effective defensively this season when getting consistent pressure.
Seattle and Green Bay kick off at 5:20 p.m. on Sunday at Lumen Field. The Seahawks will have the crowd to their advantage to help aid the defensive effort.
