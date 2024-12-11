Seahawks' Zach Charbonnet Displays 'Full Talents' in Career-Best Performance
The Seattle Seahawks have faced losing the NFC West lead for three straight weeks, and they’ve emerged victorious in all three games. Two of those came against the Arizona Cardinals.
However, there was one major difference from Week 12 to Week 14: The Seahawks were set to be without their lead running back Kenneth Walker III, who has been an electric, big-play threat during his career — regardless of his lesser production this season.
Zach Charbonnet, a more punishing runner with surprising speed but not the same degree of elusiveness, got the starting nod instead. It was the third start of the season for the second-year back after also filling in for Walker in Weeks 2–3.
Rather than continuing Seattle’s struggles on the ground, Charbonnet led a Seahawks rushing attack that posted a season-high 176 yards. Charbonnet himself totaled a career-high 134 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries and added seven catches for 59 yards.
Their previous season high as a team was 158, and that was in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos. Since that game, Seattle had averaged just 83.5 rush yards per game.
“[Charbonnet’s] full talents were on display, right?” Macdonald said on Monday. “How he’s able to take care of the ball, I think just his after-contact type of yardage and productivity was really awesome to see running through some arm tackles … I mean, those are big-time yards for us that help us keep the ball moving forward.”
Charbonnet credited the offensive line and blockers in general for his career day. The offensive line easily had its best day run-blocking so far, and Charbonnet was able to trust the blocks developing in front of him.
“Just everyone around me. Like I said, the line, the receivers downfield blocking, tight ends went out there and balled out,” Charbonnet said. “They just made it easy for me, all I had to do was make a dude miss and it was able to work like that. I give all the credit to those guys up front.”
Part of Walker’s struggles this season has been tied to consistently being hit in the backfield before the play can develop. Entering Week 14, Walker was tied for missed tackles forced (58) this season. He’s also been tackled for a loss at the fifth-highest rate (13.8 percent) among running backs with at least 50 carries, per Sumer Sports.
The offensive line was legitimately the best it's been all season on Sunday, but it also begs the question of whether Charbonnet is a better fit for offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb’s scheme.
Charbonnet has appeared more decisive attacking rushing lanes, while Walker has frequently bounced runs outside, attempting to salvage yardage. That’s always been his rushing style, but it’s been especially ineffective this season when the offensive line and tight ends haven’t been able to sustain blocks.
Even with the difference in styles for each back, Charbonnet said the game plan didn’t change once Walker was ruled out.
“No it didn’t change, we went in with the same game plan,” Charbonnet said. “Guys just had to step up and execute.”
Walker’s status is up in the air again for Week 15, as he works through a calf injury. He was ruled out for Week 14 due to that and an ankle injury, though the latter is no longer an issue, per Macdonald.
“There’s some medical stuff that I don’t really know, but definitely it’s his calf at this point,” Macdonald added Monday. “It’s not his ankle. In terms of his status right now, we’re not sure. There are some more tests that we’re doing right now, on it as we speak, and so we’ll hopefully know more over the next 24 to 48 hours.”
The Seahawks will still be in good hands if they are forced to stick with Charbonnet as the lead back versus the Green Bay Packers on Sunday. Kenny McIntosh, who also had seven carries for 38 yards versus Arizona, would likely remain the primary backup and change-of-pace back.
More Seahawks News
Seahawks LB Tyrice Knight Nominated For Rookie of the Week
NFL Power Rankings: Seahawks Enter Top 10?
Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Seahawks' New WR1?
Seahawks 'Not Sure' About Ken Walker III's Status Entering Week 15