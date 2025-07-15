Seahawks franchise icon isn't letting age slow him down: NFL execs
The Seattle Seahawks no longer have Bobby Wagner in the middle of their defense, but he has a strong case as one of the absolute best defenders they've ever had. He manned some of the most dominant defenses in Seahawks history, including the legendary Legion of Boom teams.
Now with the Washington Commanders, Wagner has lost a step a little bit, but he's still one of the best linebackers in the entire NFL. He narrowly missed out on the top 10 after NFL executives, coaches, and scouts were polled, landing as an honorable mention.
One AFC executive said via ESPN, "The physical skills have declined, but he can compensate with all-world instincts." An NFL personnel evaluator added, "Still great at getting jump on a play, doing everything you want out of a LB, smart, instincts, knows what everybody is doing. Pass coverage is where you see a little bit of a dip, which is to be expected at this stage."
All in all, the Commanders still have one of the best linebackers in the world despite his having played 13 seasons (11 with the Seahawks) of one of the most demanding positions in sports. The physicality hasn't worn him down just yet, even at age 35, and his instincts and mental fortitude have kept him on top of his game at an incomprehensible stage of his career.
The Seahawks defense remains one of the best in the NFL, but it's sad to know that it's not because of Wagner, who clearly still has it.
