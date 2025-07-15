Seahawks second-year linebacker named breakout candidate
Seattle Seahawks linebacker Tyrice Knight is going into his second season with the team.
The former fourth-round pick out of UTEP made an impact as a rookie, starting nine of the 16 games he appeared in for the Seahawks.
Pro Football Network writer Brandon Austin thinks that was just the tip of the iceberg for Knight. Austin named Knight the breakout candidate for the Seahawks.
"Tyrice Knight made a significant impact as a rookie in Seattle, stepping into a larger role in the middle of a much-improved Seahawks defense under Mike Macdonald," Austin wrote.
"The fourth-round pick out of UTEP started nine games and finished third among all rookies in tackles, racking up 88 stops, including three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks.
"Knight also contributed 10 pressures and two pass breakups, showing promise against the run and in coverage. With Seattle lacking depth at linebacker heading into 2025, Knight is poised to lock down a starting spot and become a core piece of Macdonald’s scheme.
"Knight’s rookie-year production and versatility suggest he’s ready to take his game to the next level, and the Seahawks will be counting on him to help anchor their defense as they look to build on last season’s top-six finish in PFSN’s Defense+ metric."
Knight and Ernest Jones IV are expected to lead the Seahawks linebacker corps in the upcoming season.
Macdonald was a defensive coordinator and linebacker specialist with the Baltimore Ravens before arriving in Seattle, elevating Roquan Smith and Patrick Queen towards becoming some of the best at their position in the league.
If Knight can respond well to Macdonald's coaching in their first full offseason together, the second-year pro can truly establish himself as a key part of the Seahawks defense.
