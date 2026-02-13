Nwosu Justifies Coaches' Partying During Super Bowl Parade

The celebration of Super Bowl LX for the Seattle Seahawks and the 12s is going to continue, even if the Super Bowl parade is over. This is a time for celebration, as the title many thought was impossible to achieve, and the team has worked hard to earn the trophy.

The Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots 29-13 on Sunday for their second-ever Super Bowl title and their first since 2014. There were many memorable moments from the chase to the Lombardi Trophy, but there were also a lot of memorable moments from the celebrations.

Seahawks coach might have been turned up than the players

There were many wild moments during the parade which includes Ernest Jones IV’s “f*** you speech,” Sam Darnold’s belief speech, multiple players waving the Seahawks flags, and Abrabam Lucas hitting his head on the traffic light while on the bus.

The ones that might have been partying the most as edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu tells Jordan Schulz, NFL insider and host of the Schultz Report, are the coaches.

"The coaches got after it, man. You gave me flashbacks to the party. The coaches were having fun."

Nwosue went on to explain the grind that the coaches had to go through to get the Seahawks successful this season. He justifies head coach Mike Macdonald and the coaching staff going wild with drinking and celebration.

"Being a coach in the NFL is tough, man, because when we're (the players) gone at like 5, they're there to like midnight, studying and breaking down film. And you know they got families and kids they can barely see, you know, because they are putting into us as players and giving back to us to make sure we're in the best situation to win. So, when you do something like this, those coaches happy and getting hype, it's awesome to see because we know the effort they put in for us to be great."

Coaches should have the right to let loose

Coaches are taught to be professional, even if they have to yell at their players or refs. Most of all, the coaches are the ones who get the least amount of rest and time with their families. There are many examples of this, including extensive interviews, behind-the-scenes looks, and HBO’s Hard Knocks can verify this lifestyle.

Macdonald has completely changed the culture that was developed by the previous Super Bowl-winning head coach, Pete Carroll. This wasn’t a disrespect towards Carroll, but rather a move to make Macdonald control his team and staff. One aspect of the Seahawks is that they are going to be masterminds and try to win games before they are played by watching gamefilms, often early and late at night.

These coaching staffs have sacrificed a lot in an effort to create the Seahawks into a Super Bowl-winning team. 31 other teams in the league put forth the same or near the same amount of effort and determination, and their goals fall short. This Super Bowl parade was their reward after the sacrifices made before training camp even started.

Macdonald will likely have his staff provide that same production in the film room and coaches' meeting next season for them to repeat as champions. If that happens, more drinking and partying will commence.

