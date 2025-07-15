Seahawks OT Charles Cross praised by analyst
Charles Cross has had the left tackle position on lock for the Seattle Seahawks ever since he entered the league.
The No. 9 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft has started all but three games for the Seahawks in the last three seasons.
NFL.com writer Nick Shook listed Cross as part of his All-Under-25 team.
"Cross hasn't yet earned any individual accolades, and he was part of an offensive line that was clearly a weakness for the Seahawks in 2024," Shook wrote.
"But real ball-knowers understand what he brings to Seattle's starting five. Cross earned the ninth-best offensive grade among all tackles in the NFL last season, per Pro Football Focus, and posted career-best PFF grades across the board while logging a blocking efficiency rate of 96 percent. In simple terms, those numbers are quite good. He's a cornerstone of a unit that still needs more attention -- but not at left tackle."
The other players on offense for Shook's roster were Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson, Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs, Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua, Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr., Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers, New York Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers, Detroit Lions offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Peter Skoronski and Pittsburgh Steelers center Zach Frazier.
The Seahawks offensive line has often been viewed as the biggest weakness of the team, so Cross needs to be the one to step up to ensure Seattle gets better on that side of the ball.
Cross will report to Seahawks training camp on July 22.
