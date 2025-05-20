Seahawks to get more rest than their opponents in 2025
There are plenty of peculiar statistics in the NFL, particularly when measuring league records. But apparently, there are even metrics that tell us the amount of rest a team will have versus its opponents leading into each of its 17 games and how it stacks through the whole season.
The Seahawks have a plus-8 net rest differential this season after having a minus-13 in 2024, according to Seahawks.com writer John Boyle. It's a strange metric, but it also summarizes the quick turnarounds and difficult scheduling that some teams endure during a 17-game season.
"For those not familiar with that number, it's a measure of how much more or less rest a team has, relative to its opponent, heading into each game," Boyle wrote. "For example, when the Seahawks play the Jaguars in Week 6, they'll be coming off a Sunday game, while the Jaguars will have played on Monday, making that a plus-1 for Seattle in rest differential. The Seahawks' biggest gap comes as the result of their Sunday night game against the Washington Commanders, which comes after Seattle's bye week, while Washington has a short week, coming off a Monday night game. Seattle's only game against an opponent coming off a bye is the Monday night game against Houston in Week 7.
This season's net rest differential for the Seahawks is the fourth-best in the league, while last season Seattle had the fourth-worst of all 32 teams, per Boyle. You don't have to look hard at last season's schedule to see the toughest stretches for Seattle.
After a 3-0 start in 2024, the Seahawks entered a stretch of three games in 10 days from Weeks 4-6. Worst yet, two of those games were against the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers. The third was against the New York Giants.
Seattle played Detroit on Monday, Sept. 30, then had to turn around to face New York that Sunday, Oct. 6. After losing both of those games, the Seahawks stumbled into their first of two matchups against the 49ers the following Thursday, Oct. 10. It was nearly untenable when playing a sport like football, and it's no surprise the Seahawks went on to lose five-of-six games from Weeks 4-9.
The Seahawks came out of their Week 10 bye and won four in a row. That's not all due to rest, of course, but it does make a difference. A more favorable schedule could improve Seattle's ability to stay healthy in 2025.
