Seahawks great Brandon Mebane: Why national media doesn't see Seattle as a threat
Brandon Mebane spent 13 seasons in the NFL, with the first nine being as a member of the Seattle Seahawks. A third-round pick in 2007 out of Cal, Mebane was there for the Legion of Boom years and helped the Seattle defense become one of the most feared in the NFL. He was even on the field when they won Super Bowl XLVIII.
Seattle is trying to get back to their dominant ways, which is why they hired Mike Macdonald as their head coach in 2024. His background as a defensive-minded coach gives the franchise hope that they could find their identity once more. While they did win 10 games in his first season, the Seahawks aren't seen as a threat in 2025.
Mebane explained why that is while speaking with Gee Scott Sr. on The Reset. Mebane said most experts expect Seattle to finish last, claiming their offense is an unknown heading into the new year.
"You have nine rookies on offense. You have a new quarterback, pretty much a new receiving room, revamped offensive line. It's kind of just an unknown."
The rest of the NFC West has more stability under center with the Arizona Cardinals leaning on Kyler Murray, the Los Angeles Rams with Matthew Stafford, and the San Francisco 49ers with Brock Purdy.
Throw in the fact that the head coaches have been with these teams for several years, and Mebane thinks the national media is just placing their bet on what they know. It's going to be up to Seattle to prove them wrong.
