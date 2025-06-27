Seahawks great Bruce Irvin shares perfect response to 'NFL draft bust' claim
Bruce Irvin was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the first round of the 2012 NFL draft. Taken at No. 15 overall out of West Virginia, he was seen as a hybrid linebacker and defensive end. Seattle used him on the edge, and he had plenty of success, including eight sacks as a rookie.
Irvin left Seattle in 2016, after his rookie contract expired. He landed with the Oakland Raiders, who paid him $37 million over four seasons. Not only did he get $19 million guaranteed, but he was also reunited with Ken Norton Jr., who was his linebacker coach in Seattle before taking the defensive coordinator job with the Raiders.
While he didn't play out the entire contract with Oakland, Irvin still had a 12-year NFL career. He played for seven franchises in that time, and had three stints with Seattle. His journeyman status later in his career has given some people the wrong impression, including one X user who called Irvin an "NFL draft bust." Irvin, however, had the perfect response, letting the fan know how much money he earned during his "bust" of a career.
Of course, salary doesn't equate to success in the NFL. There have been countless players who have made a massive amount of money, but never lived up to their status.
That's not the case for Irvin. He earned his big contract with Oakland following four strong seasons to start his career. He also continued to play until he was 36 years old, something that doesn't happen for a player who is a bust.
