Seahawks To Host NFL's First Halftime Drone Show vs. Packers
The Seattle Seahawks will host the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football in not just a primetime showdown between NFC playoff contenders, but a celebration of some of the league's most passionate fans.
During halftime of Sunday's game, the Seahawks will celebrate the 40th anniversary of retiring the No. 12 jersey in honor of the team's fans, collectively known as the 12th Man or more recently, simply the "12s." Seattle fans are known for their passion and bringing the noise on a weekly basis, and this game will surely be no exception.
The Seahawks announced that ceremony ages ago, but what they didn't announce was a special drone show during it. According to a statement released Wednesday, the Seahawks will be "the first NFL team to host a spectacular drone show."
"More than 500 drones will celebrate the powerful legacy of the 12s through a colorful, fun, and immersive show for fans," the Seahawks said in the statement. "During Sunday's game, the franchise will be celebrating the retirement of the No. 12 jersey that honors the fans. Seattle was the first professional sports franchise to retire a jersey in honor of its fans. The 12s are known as one of the loudest fanbases in all of professional sports and have twice set the Guinness World Record for the loudest crowd noise at a sporting event. Today, there are of 12s everywhere around the world wearing their 12 jerseys, flying their 12 Flags, and cheering on their Seahawks."
The phrasing in the statement is somewhat confusing since there have been drone shows at NFL games before, such as one before Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in 2022. However, social media posts clarify that the Seahawks mean the first halftime drone show specifically, which checks out.
Technicalities aside, though, it should be a sight to behold for the fans in attendance, and the game itself being a high-stakes showdown only helps.
