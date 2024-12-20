Seahawks' Leonard Williams Named Finalist For Major NFL Award
Last year, future Hall of Fame linebacker Bobby Wagner became the first Seattle Seahawks player to earn the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award, recognizing the player who "best demonstrates the qualities of on-field sportsmanship." Now, another Seahawks looks to join him in that club.
After being named the team's nominee weeks ago, Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams was named one of eight finalists for the award earlier this week.
The other NFC are all from the NFC West, including San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk, Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker and Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp. From the AFC, the four finalists include Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil Mack, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen and Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby.
Williams is having a great season on the field, recording 49 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, seven sacks. He also had an incredible 92-yard pick six in Week 13 against the New York Jets, the team that drafted him, earning him NFC Defensive Player of the Week honors. The Seahawks paid Williams handsomely this offseason, and so far it seems to be paying off.
The Art Rooney Award, created in 2014 and named after late Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney Sr., will be presented at the NFL Honors award show in February. The winner will also receive a $25,000 donation
