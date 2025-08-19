Seahawks will get 'very limited' reps against Packers star Jordan Love in joint practice
Joint practices are still a new activity for the Seattle Seahawks as a franchise, as Pete Carroll never scheduled them during his 14 seasons as the team's head coach from 2010-23. Mike Macdonald, however, began organizing them last season when he took over as Seattle's head coach.
The Seahawks went on the road for joint practice against the Tennessee Titans in 2024, and they will do the same with the Green Bay Packers on Thursday, Aug. 21.
Last season, Macdonald essentially used the joint practice as a replacement for the actual game. Minimal starters played against the Titans in that contest, and according to The Athletic's Michael-Shawn Dugar, Macdonald had a similar plan against the Packers.
Green Bay threw a bit of a wrench in that, however, as Packers quarterback Jordan Love will reportedly be "very limited" in the joint session against Seattle, per The Athletic's Matt Schneidman.
That's unfortunate for Seattle's starting defense, which could use the extra work against one of the league's top passers. With limited preseason snaps already this season, joint practices essentially become the games for the starting units. That's not to say the rest of Green Bay's offense is poor, but it certainly isn't at 100% without Love operating the offense.
It will still be a valuable trip, as the intensity is always higher in joint sessions since it's against another team. That's present in a preseason game, too, but the starters play such limited snaps that a whole practice can be even more productive for the team.
Seattle's defense looked good in its lone series against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 2 and had a fourth-down stop to show for it. Macdonald might play the starters more than he planned in Week 3 as a result of Love's absence.
The Seahawks and Packers kick off in both teams' preseason finale at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Lambeau Field.
