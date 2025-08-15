All Seahawks

Marshawn Lynch gives new Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hilariously awkward welcome

As only he can, "Beast Mode" welcomed the Seattle Seahawks' Sam Darnold to a podcast with a hilarious comment about the quarterback's hair.

Richie Whitt

Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marshawn Lynch at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Jan 27, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marshawn Lynch at a press conference at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
As only he can, Seattle Seahawks' legend Marshawn Lynch this week gave a warm "welcome" to new quarterback Sam Darnold. Beast Mode, engage awkward interaction mode.

During an interview with Darnold on Lynch on Mike Robinson’s Get Got podcastthe former running back got things off to an interesting start, to say the least.

MODE: Seattle Seahawks' underrated star defender primed for first Pro Bowl season

After the main host properly identified Darnold, Lynch interjected: "Hey bruh, they told me that gingers is Black, That’s what I heard, bruh."

After awkward laughter and light pushback by the show's co-hosts, Lynch argued that his greeting was only "a (bleeping) conversation starter." To his credit, Darnold laughed it off and played along with Lynch's non sequitur.

"You should see my baby pictures," Darnold joked. "It’s like orange hair. I’m definitely ginger. It got a little darker with age."

Sam Darnold
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold attends the TGL match between Jupiter Links GC and Atlanta Drive GC at SoFi Center on March 4, 2025, in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. / GREG LOVETT/PALM BEACH POST / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The podcast eventually turned to football, with Darnold diving into his reasons for signing with the Seahawks and head coach Mike Macdonald.

MORE: Drew Lock's decision-making drags down Seahawks' backup QB ranking

"I don’t take that opportunity lightly," he said. "I just love the opportunities that I get and I don’t take them for granted. But at the same time, yeah, I didn’t play my best football my first four years in the NFL."

Darnold is expected to make his Seahawks' debut Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field.

Marshawn Lynch
Oct 22, 2022; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears former running back Marshawn Lynch stands on the sideline during the second quarter against the Washington Huskies at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

