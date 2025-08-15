Marshawn Lynch gives new Seahawks QB Sam Darnold hilariously awkward welcome
As only he can, Seattle Seahawks' legend Marshawn Lynch this week gave a warm "welcome" to new quarterback Sam Darnold. Beast Mode, engage awkward interaction mode.
During an interview with Darnold on Lynch on Mike Robinson’s Get Got podcast, the former running back got things off to an interesting start, to say the least.
After the main host properly identified Darnold, Lynch interjected: "Hey bruh, they told me that gingers is Black, That’s what I heard, bruh."
After awkward laughter and light pushback by the show's co-hosts, Lynch argued that his greeting was only "a (bleeping) conversation starter." To his credit, Darnold laughed it off and played along with Lynch's non sequitur.
"You should see my baby pictures," Darnold joked. "It’s like orange hair. I’m definitely ginger. It got a little darker with age."
The podcast eventually turned to football, with Darnold diving into his reasons for signing with the Seahawks and head coach Mike Macdonald.
"I don’t take that opportunity lightly," he said. "I just love the opportunities that I get and I don’t take them for granted. But at the same time, yeah, I didn’t play my best football my first four years in the NFL."
Darnold is expected to make his Seahawks' debut Friday night against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lumen Field.
