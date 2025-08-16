Seahawks reveal special role for rookie Jalen Milroe on touchdown drive vs. Chiefs
Usually during the preseason you don't see coordinators getting into their playbooks much, but Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak went into his bag on the opening touchdown drive against the Kansas City Chiefs tonight.
In Sam Darnold's first drive in a Seahawks uniform Kubiak put the wide range of weapons at his disposal to work, including Seattle's rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe, who they used to convert a fourth and short. How did they do it, you ask? Observe their very own version of the tush push, which the Philadelphia Eagles have put to incredibly successful use over the last few years.
Jalen Milroe gets tush pushed for first down
Magnificent.
Throughout the offseason we have heard head coach Mike Macdonald mentioning that we may see Milroe on the field in certain packages as a rookie - it appears that the tush push is going to be one of them.
Kubiak followed up with some nice bootlegs with Darnold, and ended the drive with a call right up the middle to Zach Charbonnet, who punched it through for a touchdown.
Zach Charbonnet finishes TD drive
Charbonnet ended the drive with 45 yards and six points on five carries, while Darnold went 4/4 for 34 yards and a 102.1 passer rating.
The Seahawks lead Kansas City 7-0 and the future has never looked brighter.
