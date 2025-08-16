Seahawks studs and duds from convincing preseason win over Chiefs
The Seattle Seahawks have started out their 2025 preseason campaign about as well as any fan could have hoped for. While the Kansas City Chiefs did not play Patrick Mahomes or their other key starters last night, Seattle played brilliantly on both sides of the ball en route to a 33-16 win. Best of all, the Seahawks are excelling in areas that have been weaknesses for over a decade.
Let's break down Seattle's second preseason victory of the year. Here are our studs and duds for this week's win.
Stud: HC Mike Macdonald
For the second straight week, it's the coaching staff that stood out most for Seattle. Last week offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak earned the top nod, and he deserves credit for another creative outing. However, what really shined through was the energy from this team in all three phases. They're playing like they're in the midst of a playoff run rather than the middle of the preseason. That's a credit to head coach Mike Macdonald, who came from a Baltimore Ravens organization that's made a habit of crushing the preseason over the years - clearly something he wants to carry over here.
Stud: Seahawks offensive line
Here's a new one for you. Rookie left guard Grey Zabel looked impossibly polished in just his second game as a pro, but the real surprise is the rest of the offensive line is performing far better than we've ever seen before in the 15 years that John Schneider has been general manager. Klint Kubiak and John Benton have to get at least some of the credit because this unit is playing lights out in a way we did not believe was possible.
Stud: Seahawks quarterbacks
He wasn't on the field long, but Sam Darnold looked very sharp in his brief action during his first start in a Seahawks uniform. Darnold led one drive and it was more than enough to convince any doubting Thomases that this won't work out. He went 4/4 for 34 yards and led a touchdown drive before going to the sidelines. Drew Lock came in after and played far better than he did last week against the Raiders, posting a line of 10/12 for 129 yards, two touchdowns and a 151.0 passer rating. For an encore, he added a 34-yard scramble. Jalen Milroe didn't see much action, but we did get to see him lead a successful tush push to convert a fourth and short on the first drive.
Stud: Seahawks running backs
It doesn't hurt to have great run blocking, but the backfield took full advantage of their opportunities. Seventh-round rookie Damien Martinez led the way with 50 yards on 11 carries and a touhdown and George Holani chipped in another 98 yards on just five carries. Meanwhile, Zach Charbonnet posted 45 yards on just five attempts and scored, as well, while Jacardia Wright managed 48 yards on nine runs. As a team, the Seahawks averaged over five yards per attempt for the second straight game.
Stud: WRs Dareke Young, Jake Bobo
The Seahawks' starting wide receivers didn't see much action, so their depth had a chance to shine. Dareke Young and Jake Bobo both showed up in a big way, combining for five catches on five total targets, 76 receivingyards and two impressive touchdowns - both from Bobo.
Stud: NT Brandon Pili
Seattle also showed some chops on the other side of the ball. Perhaps the most impressive defensive play of the night came from backup nose tackle Brandon Pili, who smashed through the Chiefs' offensive line to stuff a runner inside KC's own end zone, resulting in a safety.
Stud: S Julian Love, Coby Bryant
The back end of the Seahawks defense also showed out, especially on consecutive stuffs by starting safeties Julian Love and Coby Bryant to end the Chiefs' first drive. The new technology the NFL is using to accurately measure spots sealed the right call, resulting in a turnover.
Overall, it was difficult to imagine how this game could have gone any better for Seattle -outside of an ankle injury for standout rookie wide receiver Tory Horton and an upper-body injury for sixth-round draft pick Bryce Cabeldue.
