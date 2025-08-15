ESPN ranks Seattle Seahawks' strongest position group best in the NFL
The Seattle Seahawks' roster is far from perfect going into the 2025 NFL season. There are some question marks and some outright gaping holes, but most of them are on the offensive side of the ball. On defense the Seahawks are loaded, including an excellent secondary, a criminally underrated linebacker corps and a lethal defensive line.
In fact, some folks think that Seattle's interior defensive line is the best in the entire league this year. ESPN just came out with a ranking for every position group around the NFL, and the Seahawks iDL came in first place. Here's what they had to say about this group.
ESPN ranks Seahawks iDL No. 1
"A contender for this honor one year ago, the Seahawks remain stacked up front with Leonard Williams leading the way. Williams is still playing at a superstar level at 31, as he led all interior linemen with 11 sacks and ranked fourth with 35 pass rush wins last season. Jarran Reed (4.5 sacks in 2024) and Johnathan Hankins are also back. And 2024 first-round pick Byron Murphy II is a candidate for assecond-year leap after a solid rookie showing."
This group won't be static, either. Remember that head coach Mike Macdonald likes to rotate edge rushers inside, as well. This year that group will include former four-time Pro Bowler DeMarus Lawrence, who will be taking the place of the underperforming Dre'Mont Jones.
It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will be able to finally establish the run - and open up those deep play action passes that Sam Darnold was so great at last season. However, there should be little question about this front line for Seattle's defense. Getting to the quarterback early and often will be what this team can hang its hat on more than anything else.
