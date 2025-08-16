Preseason Takeaways: Starting Seahawks offense shines in dominant win vs. Chiefs
Finally getting in the win column for the first time in 2025, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 33-16 in their second preseason game of the season on Friday, Aug. 15, at Lumen Field.
Led by a fierce run game and a rejuvenated, forceful offensive line, the Seahawks piled up 477 total yards of offense. On the other end, Seattle’s defense held Kansas City’s offense in check throughout the game.
Here’s what we learned from the Seahawks’ first victory of their 50th season, beginning with the offensive performance.
Flawless first drive by the starters
No penalties. No negative plays. No incompletions. The Seahawks' starting offense (against seven Kansas City defensive starters) produced a perfect 10-play, 81-yard first drive that was capped off by a 15-yard Zach Charbonnet touchdown rush.
Seattle ran the ball four times in its first five plays — including a Jalen Milroe tush push with Sam Darnold lined up in the backfield — allowing Charbonnet to rack up 45 yards rushing and a score on just five carries. Darnold completed passes to fullback Robbie Ouzts, wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and tight ends Elijah Arroyo and AJ Barner.
Offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak wasn’t afraid to run right behind rookie first-round pick Grey Zabel, who helped spur multiple long runs, including the Charbonnet touchdown. There was virtually nothing to critique about the opening drive, and Mike Macdonald pulled everyone except the offensive line on the second drive. He had seen enough.
Is it time to get excited about the offensive line?
The Seahawks racked up 174 yards on the ground in the first half alone. While the running backs looked solid, the offensive line was paving the way and opening up huge lanes for Charbonnet, George Holani and Damien Martinez early in the game.
Kubiak deserves credit for his playcalling and the advantages he’s giving his front line with extra inline blockers and fullbacks. It’s early (and still the preseason), but the run game’s design alone is looking much more promising than it did in 2024 under Ryan Grubb.
In addition to Zabel, backup swing tackle Josh Jones looked great next to the rookie with Charles Cross out due to finger surgery. Center Jalen Sundell, right guard Anthony Bradford and right tackle Abraham Lucas all impressed as well. The Seahawks didn’t allow a single sack or quarterback hit in pass protection, either.
This could be the year we see a real difference up front for Seattle.
Jake Bobo, Dareke Young make strong cases to fill out wide receiver room
Young and Bobo weren’t just the most productive pass-catchers in the game for Seattle. Both contributed on special teams, with each returning a kick and Young being effective in kick coverage. On offense, however, Young totaled a team-high three catches for 52 yards, and Bobo caught two passes for 24 yards and two touchdowns.
Bobo’s second score was another flashy six-point catch that he’s become known for in his limited opportunities — showing late hands on a jumping, turnaround reception over Chiefs cornerback Joshua Williams.
We already know Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp are leading the wide receiver room. Bobo has essentially been a shoo-in with his added blocking ability as well. Rookie fifth-round pick Tory Horton has risen to taking first-team reps and seems to be a roster lock now. The question marks have been at the fifth, sixth and possible seventh wide receiver spots.
Young, Cody White and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are the top candidates for what will likely be the final two spots on the 53-man roster. Seventh-round pick Ricky White III is in the mix but hasn’t made nearly as many plays and doesn't offer as much versatility. Young helped his case immensely on Friday.
Entire defense making clutch plays
On the Chiefs’ first possession, the starting Seahawks defense (minus edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence, linebacker Tyrice Knight and defensive linemen Leonard Williams and Jarran Reed) halted a 10-play, 60-yard drive. Safety Julian Love and linebacker Ernest Jones IV combined for a 4th and 1 stop.
The second-team defense impressed as well. Nose tackle Brandon Pili continued his stellar training camp and preseason by tackling Chiefs running back Elijah Mitchell in the end zone late in the second quarter — immediately penetrating the Kansas City offensive line for the impact play.
Kansas City’s offense was limited to just 10 points, 39 total plays and 156 total yards. The Chiefs didn’t have a single drive that lasted more than nine plays.
Undrafted rookie pass-rusher Seth Coleman impressed with four tackles and 1.5 sacks. Jamie Sheriff, a fan-favorite from the 2024 preseason, also had half of a sack.
