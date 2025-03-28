Seahawks meet with OL prospect who had 50 career college starts
With only one offensive line move made in free agency, the Seattle Seahawks will undoubtedly be looking to the NFL Draft to bolster its front. Seattle might go with a versatile option that has played both tackle and guard in college.
Texas State offensive lineman Nash Jones met with the Seahawks after his Pro Day, per The Sports Place NFL reporter Arye Pulli, among other teams. Jones started 50 career games over five college seasons, spending three seasons at the University of the Incarnate Word before transferring to Texas State in 2023.
Jones (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) played purely left tackle at UIW and through his first season at Texas State. In 2024, however, he moved to left guard, playing 868 snaps there in his senior season, per Pro Football Focus. Depending on how teams want to develop his skill set, he could play either position in the NFL.
Seattle's interior offensive line needs the most help. The Seahawks might like him at left guard, which remains the more uncertain of the two guard positions. One concern about Jones' status would be his lower leg injury in 2023, which limited him to five games. However, he started all 12 games in 2024 in a bounce-back season.
Jones' athleticism is arguably his biggest strength, as he even scored a touchdown against Rice on a backward pass in 2023. Big man touchdowns can vary in required agility, but Jones made the catch-and-run process look easy.
Seattle undoubtedly has their eyes on other offensive linemen in the draft, but Jones has tested well and appears to have the ability to play guard in the NFL. If that's the position they choose to target — which they should — then he's a good option for the Seahawks.
What will be most interesting to watch is how high in the draft Seattle addresses its front line. They could also go defense or pass-catcher in the early rounds, but their 10 total picks provide plenty of opportunities to take swings on future starters.
