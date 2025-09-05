Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak says Jalen Milroe will have opportunities vs. 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks kick off their 2025 season with an NFC West showdown. In Week 1, they'll play host to the San Francisco 49ers. The two teams split their series last year, with each team winning on the road. Seattle will look to change that this year, but the odds aren't in its favor with San Francisco winning five of its past six contests.
Seattle hopes their offseason changes will shake things up as they have a new quarterback in Sam Darnold. What's interesting, however, is the idea that Darnold might not be the only player to take snaps under center. According to offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, Jalen Milroe should have some opportunities as well.
“Yeah, he’s going to get opportunities,” said Kubiak via Greg Bell of The News Tribune.
“We’re looking forward to seeing him get out on the field. He’s had a really good training camp. “Young player that’s got a bright future ahead of him.”
A third-round pick out of Alabama, Milroe is a dangerous runner, but needs to improve as a passer. That being the case, it's likely that he's going to be used in a similar way as Taysom Hill, the New Orleans Saints' Swiss-Army Knife quarterback. It just so happens Kubiak knows how to employ such a player, since he was the Saints' offensive coordinator last season.
That said, using Milroe only makes sense if the game remains close, so his snap count will be directly tied to the team's performance.
