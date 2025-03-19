ESPN says Seahawks did not plan to trade Geno Smith, DK Metcalf
At least for now, the dust has settled on the Seattle Seahawks' major offensive roster shakeup. Quarterback Geno Smith and wide receivers DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett are out. Sam Darnold, Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are in.
Conflicting reports were rampant following the deals that sent Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers, as it was unclear what exactly broke down during the team's negotiations with their now-former quarterback. Seattle reportedly offered Smith a deal, got no counteroffer and dealt him shortly after, trying to salvage any compensation it could.
ESPN's Brady Henderson confirmed the team did not want to trade Smith or Metcalf, but both became necessary moves. Metcalf outright requested a trade, while Smith seemingly wasn't interested in locking himself up beyond 2025 on a contract that was below his asking price.
"The Seahawks' goals changed quite a bit right before free agency with the Smith and Metcalf trades, neither of which was part of their Plan A going into March," Henderson wrote. "They did well to secure replacements for both, and to address their need on the edge with the [DeMarcus] Lawrence signing, but work remains on the offensive line."
Seattle explored options of trading for Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby but were quickly shut down. That offer reportedly included both Smith and Metcalf, but Las Vegas was steadfast in retaining the best player on their roster.
"Before the Seahawks signed Lawrence to a three-year, $32.5 million deal, they talked to the Raiders about a blockbuster trade for Maxx Crosby," Henderson added. "Lawrence gives them what they were looking for: a rugged edge defender who will be more physical against the run than the recently released Dre'Mont Jones."
General manager John Schneider's Plan B at least worked out on paper, even though the team has yet to address the offensive line issues. But with two unhappy stars departing, the team did well to plug the massive holes that formed quickly.
Now, if the offensive front does get addressed, the Seattle offense may be even better in 2025 under offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.