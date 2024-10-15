Seahawks Progress Report: How Has Defense Performed in First Trimester?
Wrapping up a mini bye as they begin preparations this week for a tough road game against the Atlanta Falcons, the 3-3 Seattle Seahawks are now a third of the way through a roller coaster first season under new head coach Mike Macdonald.
Through six games, despite a strong start opening the schedule 3-0, the Seahawks rank 25th in the NFL in scoring defense surrendering 25 points per game. How has the unit performed amid an up-and-down season in Macdonald's scheme so far?
Dishing out the first progress report of the season, including with contributions from fans via social media, here's how Julian Love and the rest of Seattle's defense grade out after the opening trimester of the 2024 campaign.
EDGE/Outside Linebackers: B
Areas of Strength: Even with the latter missing two games, Derick Hall and Boye Mafe both rank in the top 25 among edge rushers in pressures and sacks through the first six weeks, providing consistent disruption against opposing quarterbacks and taking a step forward in their young careers. Both players have also been solid defending the run, with Pro Football Focus grading them each with a score above 68.4 and ranking in the top 37 out of 121 qualified edge defenders in that category. Hall in particular has been quite effective setting the edge, currently ranking eighth in ESPN's Run Stop Win Rate (32 percent).
Areas of Improvement: While Mafe leads the team in pressures and has also made his way into the backfield frequently against the run, he has struggled to finish with his opportunities as PFF charged him with four missed tackles so far. With Uchenna Nwosu lasting just 20 snaps before suffering another injury, Dre'Mont Jones' sub-par performance on a hefty contract has been further magnified as he has contributed only one sack on 17 pressures and ranks 56th out of 62 qualified edge defenders against the run with a dismal 50.8 grade.
Fan Grade: B
Defensive Tackles: B-
Areas of Strength: More than living up to his new contract, Leonard Williams has been a nightmare for opposing offensive lines in the five games he has suited up in. Excelling as a pass rusher, he ranks 11th among interior defenders with 17 pressures and he's tied for first with seven quarterback hits, consistently getting home to the quarterback in the pocket. In addition, he ranks sixth in run defense grade (74.8) with two tackles for loss. Veteran Jarran Reed has been equally effective as a pass rusher with 19 pressures and three quarterback hits, while rookie Byron Murphy II impressed with seven pressures and a sack before going down with a hamstring injury.
Areas of Improvement: Missed tackles by interior defenders have been a major problem for the Seahawks with Williams and Hankins each tied for second in the NFL with three missed tackles defending the run apiece. Playing more snaps than the team would like due to injuries around him, Hankins' overall play has slipped in recent weeks and he currently ranks 97th out of 100 defensive tackles in PFF's run defense grade metric (46.1). Depth-wise, the team hasn't received many statistical contributions from Mike Morris and Myles Adams when called upon, leading to the trade for Roy Robertson-Harris.
Fan Grade: C
Linebackers: C-
Areas of Strength: When granted opportunities to rush the passer, Tyrel Dodson and Jerome Baker have both been effective and efficient, combining for 10 pressures and three sacks on 37 blitz attempts. They also have each forced a fumble, with the latter's turnover leading to a 102-yard touchdown return by Rayshawn Jenkins in Week 5. Stepping in for Baker to start a pair of games, rookie Tyrice Knight made a positive impression as a run defender, racking up 14 tackles and five stops with just one missed tackle.
Areas of Improvement: At the center of Seattle's woes defending the run, Dodson and Baker have had their share of issues with missed tackles, poor pursuit angles, and getting consumed by blockers at the second level. Out of 90 qualified linebackers, Dodson ranks a dreadful 79th in run defense grade (50.6), while Baker has scored considerably better despite missing three tackles in four games played. In coverage, both players have allowed at least 128 receiving yards and 9.8 yards per reception, playing average, yet unspectacular ball in that regard.
Fan Grade: C
Cornerbacks: B
Areas of Strength: Playing their second full season together in the secondary, Riq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon have been one of the better cornerback pairings in the NFL through six weeks. Both players rank in the top six in fewest yards allowed per reception and combined just one touchdown between the two of them in coverage, taking away big play opportunities for opposing receivers. Woolen has been especially dominant in five games, surrendering just six catches on 13 targets with an interception and a 49.5 passer rating against. Though he has yet to record a sack, Witherspoon has been highly disruptive as a blitzer with three pressures and a 23.5 percent win rate on 17 rushes.
Areas of Improvement: For as well as Witherspoon and Woolen have played, neither player has had much ball production with three combined pass breakups and a single interception in coverage, while the former has had issues committing boneheaded penalties far too frequently. When Witherspoon has slid inside to the slot, Tre Brown has struggled as the second boundary cornerback, allowing 15.4 yards per catch, two touchdowns, and a 136.6 passer rating against while also drawing two penalties of his own.
Fan Grade: B
Safeties: C-
Areas of Strength: For as poor as Seattle's run defense has been at times, Julian Love has been reliable coming up from his center field spot to make plays in the alley and as a force player, producing 28 tackles and six stops against the run this year. The veteran defender also has been solid in coverage aside from giving up a 76-yard touchdown to Deebo Samuel in Week 6, producing an interception and a pair of pass breakups on 17 targets.
Areas of Improvement: After starting strong, with the obvious exception being his fumble returned for a touchdown against the Giants, Jenkins has disappointed during a three-game losing streak. Already with seven missed tackles, his 16.7 percent miss rate ranks 14th out of 62 qualified safeties, and he has only generated a single pressure on 16 blitz attempts while also allowing an 80 percent catch rate with no pass breakups or interceptions in coverage. Reserve K'Von Wallace has botched a few coverage assignments in a rotational role, allowing two touchdowns on just three targets.
Fan Grade: C