Seahawks projected to get favorable wild card matchup

It has been a wild six weeks into the 2025 NFL Season, and there are already high hopes and expectations for the Seattle Seahawks in the postseason. Going into Week 7, the Seahawks are projected to get the fifth seed in the NFC Playoffs.
At 4-2, the Seahawks are one of the most efficient teams on both sides of the ball. Their only losses came from tough turnovers in the final drive of the games against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5. As a result of the 49ers' win over the Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco is in first place for the NFC West Divisional title, thus claiming the No. 3 seed.
If the playoff picture remains the same all the way to the end of the season, it would be a generous matchup for the Seahawks. With the Seahawks at No. 5, they would take on the No. 4 seed, the Philadelphia Eagles.
This would be a good matchup for the Seahawks, both systematically and historically. This is not the same dominant Eagles team that defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX. There are serious questions with Philadelphia's playcalling, offensive philosophy, and its deep passing game.
There are plenty of opportunities for the Eagles to regain some composure between now and the start of the postseason, but the red flags are alarming. This includes the potential frustration involving wide receiver A.J. Brown.
The Seahawks have had the Eagles' number for several seasons now. Seattle currently has an eight-game winning streak over Philadelphia, including a 20-17 home win late in the 2023 season.
In that game, Brown was held to 56 on five receptions out of 10 targets. The Eagles' star receiver DeVonta Smith was held to 50 yards on five receptions. This was one of the better performances from the Seahawks' secondary as they eliminated the potential for medium-to-deep passing plays from quarterback Jalen Hurts.
It was also the game that turned safety Julian Love from a starter into a star. Love accounted for nine total tackles, six solo tackles, and two interceptions, including the game-winning interception in the final minute as the Eagles were approaching the Seahawks' territory.
The Seahawks are a much-improved team across the roster. They have a reliable secondary, despite the injuries, and the pass rush is much more dangerous with Leonard Williams, Byron Murphy, and DeMarcus Lawrence.
The Seahawks have time to develop themselves into a team that can win the NFC West for the first time since the 2020 season. If the 2025 Season ended with the same playoff picture, getting the Eagles as the opponent in the Wild Card round might be the next best alternative.
