Nick Emmanwori is finally arriving for Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks rookie safety Nick Emmanwori had his NFL debut cut short in Week 1 after just four defensive snaps. Suffering a high ankle sprain, Emmanwori missed the next three games before returning against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 5.
However, after playing well against Tampa Bay, he began to show the potential of his extremely high skill and athletic ceiling in the Seahawks' Week 6 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Emmanwori tied with linebacker Drake Thomas for a team-high nine tackles and added a tackle for loss. He now has 15 tackles and three tackles for loss in just three games played this season.
"There's some really cool stuff on tape from the game where he's trying to play like us," Macdonald said on Monday, per the team's official website. "I think he's showing that's who he is. He goes, and he's a sure tackler on the edge. There's things we're going to clean up, details here and there in all aspects of his game that are just going to make him go to the next level, and I know he'll have the right mentality to get there with us."
Macdonald has already stated that Emmanwori would have a unique role in the Seahawks' defense. The injuries in the secondary have accelerated the need for the rookie second-rounder to step in and have an impact, and he's done well so far.
"I think anybody watching that game could feel the impact that he had on the game, and also the potential impact that he can have on games moving forward," Macdonald added.
Emmanwori, although he's listed as a safety, lines up everywhere from deep in the secondary to on the edge of the defensive front. That keeps the offense guessing, but it also utilizes Emmanwori's unique athletic skill set.
He has likely been playing more in the secondary with the lack of healthy pieces the Seahawks currently have, but Macdonald should be able to get more creative soon. That's when Emmanwori may really be unleashed.
