Seahawks rookie QB Jalen Milroe given lightning fast Madden speed rating
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Jalen Milroe, the excitement around the third-round pick was more about what he could be in a few years than what he is now. Milroe is still a bit raw as a passer, but his incredible athleticism can't be taught and provides him with an extremely high ceiling.
With Madden 26 set to release on Aug. 14, player ratings are beginning to trickle out slowly. Milroe isn't anywhere near the top of the rookie ratings at 65 overall, but Electronic Arts (EA), the game's publisher, did do him justice with two key attributes.
Milroe was given a 93 speed rating and a 92 throw power, which correctly sums up the player that he is currently — a strong-armed signal-caller who should already be able to dominate NFL opponents with his quickness and speed. The only other rating available for Milroe's character at launch is his carrying (56).
The carrying rating might be a bit harsh, as Milroe had just five total fumbles in 375 carries (1.3 percent fumble rate) during his time at Alabama. Frequent fumbles are the main drawback of a low carrying rating in Madden.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter, the No. 2 overall pick, came in at the top of all rookies with an 84 overall rating. That makes sense considering Hunter would have boosted attributes on both sides of the ball, even if he ends up playing just one way for Jacksonville this season.
After Hunter, the rest of the top 10 rookies are as follows: Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (83), New York Giants defensive end Abdul Carter (81), Cleveland Browns DT Mason Graham (80), New England Patriots left tackle (79), Atlanta Falcons defensive end Jalon Walker (79), Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Kenneth Grant (78), Denver Broncos cornerback Jahdae Barron (78), San Francisco 49ers defensive end Mykel Barron (78) and Buffalo Bills cornerback Maxwell Hairston (78).
Madden's ratings are adjusted frequently, and Milroe's attributes could change depending on how much he sees the field in the regular season in 2025.
