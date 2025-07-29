Seahawks release exclusive look at Nick Emmanwori's pick-six of Jalen Milroe
The Seattle Seahawks' most hyped rookie in this year's training camp isn't their first-round pick. Instead, the players garnering the most intrigue are second-round do-it-all defensive back Nick Emmanwori and third-round quarterback Jalen Milroe.
Expectations around Emmanwori (6-foot-3, 220 pounds) are growing daily, particularly as his potential role in the defense becomes more clear. He isn't just a safety, but rather a plug-and-play weapon who appears to be able to impact the game from the deep defensive backfield all the way to the line of scrimmage.
Milroe, as all early-to-mid-round quarterbacks are, is immediately under the spotlight as the potential future of the franchise. His athleticism only boosts that, despite Sam Darnold still being the clear and stated starter in 2025.
In Seattle's first padded practice of camp on Monday, Emmanwori got the best of Milroe during a team drill where the offense was backed up at its own goal line. Milroe's pass over the middle appeared to be tipped at the line by undrafted rookie defensive tackle Anthony Campbell, and it fell into the hands of Emmanwori, who returned it for a touchdown.
While it's a great play by Campbell and Emmanwori, the most interesting part about this play might be where the rookie second-round pick was initially attacking the offense. Although the video begins slightly after the snap, Emmanwori is in the box and faking a blitz before dropping back into coverage.
That's likely just a small taste of how head coach Mike Macdonald plans to move Emmanwori around the defense. Although he is listed as a safety, Emmanwori could even line up at linebacker or edge rusher on occasion. Macdonald can keep the offense guessing based on Emmanwori's versatility, and that's the type of weapon that perfectly suits his scheme.
Emmanwori isn't necessarily threatening to replace safety Coby Bryant in the starting lineup, per ESPN's Brady Henderson, but is instead carving out his own position in the defense. Although it was likely against the third-team offense, that seems to be putting him in a position to make impact plays.
