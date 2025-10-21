Seahawks robbed of early score vs. Texans on ludicrous NFL rule
The Houston Texans got a huge gift in the first quarter on Monday Night Football, as the NFL referees saved them two points the other way.
With immense pressure by the Seattle Seahawks from every part of the defensive line, Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was forced back to his own goal line as he tried to evade. Edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu began tackling Stroud outside of the end zone, but Stroud's knee went down inside of it with the ball clearly also over the line.
One referee ruled it a safety. The other ruled him down just short of it. Head coach Mike Macdonald tried to challenge it, but the officials didn't allow a challenge.
Houston was allowed to punt it, and the Seahawks weren't awarded two points. The explanation was that the contact began before the end zone, and thus Stroud was awarded forward progress.
"If I'm a Seattle fan that one doesn't sit well with me," ESPN analyst and former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky said on the television broadcast.
Nwosu got his sack, of course, but the two points left on the board could be a huge swing later in the game. The fact that contact began outside of the end zone doesn't seem like a justified reason for wiping those points away, and ther lack of an allowed review is an even bigger question.
The Seahawks lead the Texans 7-0 in the first quarter following a Zach Charbonnet touchdown on the ensuing drive.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Why Seattle Seahawks star Jaxon Smith-Njigba is taking the NFL by storm
Zach Charbonnet is in Saquon Barkley territory, but for the wrong reason
Seahawks-Saints trade proposal adds familiar weapon to Kubiak offense
Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald reveal timeline for Derick Hall’s return