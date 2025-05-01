Rookie Seahawks safety surprisingly given Russell Wilson's former jersey number
The Seattle Seahawks fanbase seems to universally love the pick of ultra-athletic former South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori, especially considering the franchise got him in the second round. His jersey number, however, may be somewhat divisive.
Emmanwori will wear No. 3, making him the first Seahawks player to don the number since quarterback Russell Wilson — sort of.
Former Seahawks cornerback Artie Burns was originally assigned the jersey last season upon re-signing with the team, but he ultimately switched to No. 23 by the time he appeared on the field. If Emmanwori maintains the number, he will be the first player to appear in a regular season wearing the jersey since Wilson played his final game for the Seahawks in 2021.
The debate stems from whether Wilson's jersey should be retired, considering he is by far the winningest quarterback in Seahawks history. Wilson won 104 games with Seattle from 2012-21, leading them to two Super Bowls and the first championship in franchise history. He also owns virtually every career quarterback record in the organization with 37,059 passing yards, 292 touchdown passes and a passer rating of 101.8.
Matt Hasselbeck (2001-10) is second in wins with 69 and is well below Wilson's statistical production. It's a fair argument, but Wilson is still playing in the NFL and Seattle has historically been conservative with its jersey retirements.
The only former Seahawks to have their jerseys retired are wide receiver Steve Largent (No. 80), left tackle Walter Jones (No. 71), safety Kenny Easley (No. 45) and Cortez Kennedy (No. 96) — all of whom are retired and in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Then, of course, No. 12 is retired for the fans.
Emmanwori, who wore No. 7 in college (currently worn by edge rusher Uchenna Nwosu), likely had limited options, so it isn't worth criticizing the rookie for selecting the number. It will be interesting to see a player wearing it on the field in 2025, however.
