Grey Zabel to wear same number as legendary Seahawks guard
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot riding on rookie guard Grey Zabel. He's the first interior offensive lineman they've drafted in the first round in nine years, and with how weak they have been in that area for the past several years, they're counting on him to be an impact player right away.
As Zabel prepares to face that pressure, taking on the number of one of the greatest players in franchise history is a great sign of the confidence he's coming in with.
The Seahawks revealed the jersey numbers for their entire draft class on Wednesday night, and in the process, revealed that Zabel would wear No. 76. Of course, that's the same number that Hall of Fame guard Steve Hutchinson wore throughout his time in Seattle.
The Seahawks have not retired Hutchinson's number, which is quite odd when all of the other numbers they've retired - not including No. 12 for the 12th Man - belonged to Hall of Fame players. Maybe it's because those players spent their entire careers in Seattle while Hutchinson only played five years there, but it's still odd.
That said, Zabel actually met with Hutchinson, who is now a football consultant for the Seahawks several times throughout the pre-draft process, including at the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
"Being able to connect with him was a surreal experience. I remember after my interview with him down at the Senior Bowl, I immediately called my dad to tell him that. Super excited and hopefully I'll have more conversations with him."
It seems those conversations went well, as general manager John Schneider said on draft night that "Hutch loves him."
The rest of the rookie numbers are as follows:
- S Nick Emmanwori - No. 3
- TE Elijah Arroyo - No. 18
- QB Jalen Milroe - No. 6
- DE Rylie Mills - No. 98
- WR Tory Horton - No. 15
- FB Robbie Ouzts - No. 40
- G Bryce Cabeldue - No. 77
- RB Damien Martinez - No. 22
- G Mason Richman - No. 78
- WR Ricky White III - No. 86
More Seahawks on SI stories
Grading each pick for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL draft
What Nick Saban said about new Seahawks QB Jalen Milroe
Seattle Seahawks updated depth charts with 2025 NFL draft picks
2025 NFL draft: Mel Kiper shares high praise for Seahawks picks