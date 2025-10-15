Seahawks sign former Bears fourth-round pick to practice squad
The Seattle Seahawks have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL this season, powered by quarterback Sam Darnold and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.
Head coach Mike Macdonald and offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak are now adding to their stable of pass-catchers. The Seahawks signed former Chicago Bears and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Tyler Scott to their practice squad on Wednesday, the team announced.
Undrafted rookie wide receiver Tyrone Broden was released to make room on the practice squad. Broden was signed by the Seahawks in early May and had been with the team since.
Scott, who was a fourth-round pick out of Cincinnati by the Bears in 2023, played in all 17 games (four starts) for Chicago as a rookie. He totaled 17 catches for 168 yards in his first season before making just one catch in 2024.
The Bears waived Scott as part of final roster cuts on Aug. 26, and he signed with the Indianapolis Colts' practice squad. Indianapolis released Scott in late September.
Scott (5-foot-10, 182 pounds) is a smaller receiver who ran a 4.44 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Combine. He's a speedster who could potentially add another deep-threat element to the Seahawks' offense if he ever sees the field on game days. Receiver has been a fairly deep position for Seattle, however, so that seems unlikely barring any injuries.
Even if he's unlikely to be a contributor, he's a more proven threat than Broden was at the NFL level. That makes the depth of the Seahawks' receiver room stronger, regardless.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Takeaways from the Seahawks’ bounce-back win vs. Jaguars
Seattle Seahawks studs & duds from road win over Jaguars
Jaxon Smith-Njigba on pace to shatter record set by Steve Largent
Seahawks-Raiders trade proposal would boost ailing pass rush