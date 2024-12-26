Seahawks Sign George Holani, Place Ken Walker on Injured Reserve
After being ruled out to play against the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, Ken Walker III's season may officially be over for the Seattle Seahawks.
Hours before Thursday night's kickoff at Soldier Field, the Seahawks announced Walker had been placed on injured reserve due to an ankle injury suffered in last week's loss to the Vikings. In a corresponding move, the team signed undrafted rookie George Holani off of the practice squad to the 53-man roster for backfield depth.
Per NFL rules requiring plays on injured reserve to miss at least four games, the earliest Walker would be eligible to return would be if the team advanced to the NFC Championship Game next month.
Injuries have been a major problem for Walker in his third NFL season with Seattle, as he already missed four games earlier in the year with an oblique strain and a calf issue. His regular season will end with career-lows in rushing attempts (153), rushing yards (573), and yards per attempt (3.7) along with eight total touchdowns in 11 starts.
In his absence, Zach Charbonnet will receive his fifth start of the season on Thursday night after not being listed on the Seahawks final injury report on Wednesday. In four prior starts, he rushed for 317 yards and six touchdowns, including racking up a career-high 134 rushing yards and two scores against the Cardinals in a Week 14 road win.
Behind Charbonnet, second-year back Kenny McIntosh should be in line to continue receiving quality reps in a change of pace role. Over the past three games, he has rushed 13 times for 61 yards and caught one pass for 15 yards while also returning five kickoffs for 126 yards on special teams.
Previously dressing for three games as a practice squad elevation, Holani has mostly played special teams for the Seahawks, though he did rush three times for 10 yards in the fourth quarter of a Week 15 loss to the Packers. With Charbonnet coming off oblique and elbow injuries, it's possible he could see some run on Thursday night as well, particularly on passing downs where his talents as a pass protector may prove valuable.
