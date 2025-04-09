Seahawks re-sign former undrafted tight end
The Seattle Seahawks are keeping a familiar face in their tight end room after 2023 undrafted free agent Brady Russell signed his exclusive rights tender, the team announced Wednesday.
It was expected that Russell would be back with the team after he was tendered in March. The third-year former Colorado standout essentially has no choice but to return to Seattle once the franchise submits the qualifying offer. Russell wasn't able to negotiate with other teams.
Through two seasons with the Seahawks, Russell has primarily been a special teams ace. He shined in the 2024 preseason, however, logging five catches for 57 yards and a touchdown in just two appearances. He is still yet to log his first career regular season reception.
Russell appeared in 11 games last season, playing just 33 offensive snaps (49 snaps in career). But he's played 542 special teams snaps over two seasons and has 17 total tackles. Russell finished last season on injured reserve with a foot injury.
Seattle now has four tight ends on its roster: starter Noah Fant, second-year fourth-round pick AJ Barner, free agent signing Eric Saubert and Russell. There's also still potential for the Seahawks to draft another tight end, as they are set to host former LSU standout Mason Taylor for a visit.
Russell had a good chance to work into the lineup last season but dealt with injuries. Barner capitalized on that opportunity and now projects to be Seattle's second tight end behind Fant — especially with Barner's blocking ability.
But Russell also has a versatile skill set. There could still be a place for him on offense, and it's likely the team believes that by bringing him back. He's a developmental prospect that Seattle may want to step into a bigger role if they move on from Fant after this season.
At the very least, the Seahawks have solid tight end depth already heading into 2025. If they can all stay healthy, that position won't be a concern for the franchise next season.
