Devon Witherspoon Named Seahawks Lone Selection For Pro Bowl Games
Despite winning nine games and being positioned to hit double-digit victories in Sunday's season finale, the Seattle Seahawks had only one player selected to the initial Pro Bowl roster, but Devon Witherspoon will make history as that lone selection.
With rosters announced on Thursday morning, Witherspoon was the only Seahawk to earn a Pro Bowl nod, making the roster for the second straight season to open his career. In 48 prior seasons, only four players - quarterback Russell Wilson, linebacker Lofa Tatupu, outside linebacker Rufus Porter, and linebacker Fredd Young - had achieved the same feat in their first two seasons, making him the first cornerback in team history to do so.
Statistically, Witherspoon hasn't created quite as many game-changing plays this year as he did during his rookie season, as he has yet to record an interception and has fewer than half of the passes defensed he did in 2023. He also didn't record his first sack until a Week 17 road win at Chicago after registering three of them as a rookie.
However, Witherspoon has proven to be the heartbeat of Seattle's improved defense, racking up 90 combined tackles with six tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a forced fumble, and seven pass breakups. Per Pro Football Focus, the former fifth overall pick posted a 90.2 run defense grade with 30 solo tackles, ranking first among cornerbacks in both categories.
Even if Witherspoon's sack numbers were down, he posted an excellent 15 percent pass rush win rate, the highest among corners with at least 15 pass rushing snaps. He also tied for fifth with eight pressures while adding a batted pass and a quarterback hit.
Playing with an infectious energy, Witherspoon's impact goes well beyond his contributions on the box score as well, as his teammates feed off of his aggressive nature and passion for the game. Though only in his second season, as evidenced on the practice field throughout the offseason program and training camp, he emerged as one of the Seahawks most important leaders, backing up his trash talking with hard hitting and relentless effort.
Interestingly, Witherspoon didn't finish in the top 10 among cornerbacks in fan voting, indicating that he received strong consideration from players and coaches who casted their votes on December 27 to earn a spot on the roster, showing the respect his peers have for his talent.
Though Witherspoon was the only Seahawk to land on the initial Pro Bowl roster, the team did receive five alternates in defensive tackle Leonard Williams, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, outside linebacker Boye Mafe, safety Julian Love, and punter Michael Dickson. Those five players could wind up earning a selection when players inevitably drop out due to injury or participation in the Super Bowl.
From that group, if there's a true snub from the Pro Bowl roster for Seattle compared to the players who were selected at his position over him, Williams has the biggest beef. The veteran defensive tackle has been utterly dominant throughout the 2024 season in coach Mike Macdonald's defense, tallying nine sacks, 26 quarterback hits, and a career-high 15 tackles for loss to go with his first career interception returned for a touchdown.
If there's a silver lining, Williams should be in the mix to earn a selection as a first or second-team All-Pro for the first time in his career, especially if he finishes his first full season with the Seahawks on a strong note on Sunday by reaching double digit sacks.
Since the NFL scrapped the actual Pro Bowl game three years ago in favor of a flag football game and a skills showcase, the honor doesn't carry the same weight as it once did. Still, with coaches and players having a significant say on who makes the roster, it remains a major honor to add to a resume and Witherspoon now sits in exclusive company that should only help future negotiations for a massive second contract down the road.
