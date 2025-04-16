Seahawks met with stud Alabama LB ahead of 2025 NFL draft
Even though it was the offense that has seen the biggest changes — and may still need further adjustments — the Seattle Seahawks may still target a defender in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell was in Seattle for a visit on Tuesday, per the Emerald City Spectrum's Corbin Smith. Campbell played in 35 games over his three seasons with the Crimson Tide and made 21 starts. He broke out in 2024 to the tune of 117 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, one interception, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles.
Campbell (6-3, 235 pounds) is projected to be a first-round pick. If Seattle selected him, it would be a somewhat strange direction for the Seahawks' defense, considering linebackers Ernest Jones IV and Tyrice Knight stepped in and did an excellent job last season. Jones signed a new three-year deal with the team this offseason and Knight is coming off a solid rookie season.
It is possible Campbell could be an upgrade over Knight in the middle of the defense. But the team has plenty of other issues to address, namely the offensive line. A wide receiver of the future to pair with Jaxon Smith-Njigba would also be a better use of their early-round draft assets.
Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald has been hailed as a linebacker guru. If he were to fall in love with a linebacker — like Campbell — in the draft, it wouldn't be surprising if he decided to select one early on. But it would be a pick based on assumed talent, not need.
Rare athletes can emerge at the linebacker position that make them especially intriguing, and Campbell fits that mold. It's also led to teams swinging and missing on some players at the position (i.e. the Arizona Cardinals taking Isaiah Simmons eighth overall in 2020). Seattle and any other NFL franchise hope to avoid those kinds of mistakes when drafting based on talent.
